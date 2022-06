Chill out at your Shreve Memorial Library Branch

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a place to cool off this summer?

Shreve Memorial Libraries is encouraging the public to cool down at a library branch near them.

All full-time SML branches are open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. These hours apply to the Atkins, Broadmoor, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, David Raines, Hamilton/South Caddo, Hollywood/Union Avenue, Mooretown, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette and West Shreveport Branches

SML’s Main Branch in downtown Shreveport is only open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Part-time library branches are open as follows:

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Tues. 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thurs. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Mon./Wed. 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tues./Thurs. 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Mon./Thurs. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Tues. 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Mon. 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Fri. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Mon., Wed., Fri. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida

Tues., Wed., Fri. 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

Mon., Tues., Thurs. 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Mon. – Thurs. 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

