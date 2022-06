CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking drivers to avoid highway 1 north of Vivian due to a crash.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, an 18-wheeler traveling north on Hwy. 1 overturned.

Crews were sent to clean up the spilled lumber across the roadway.

As crews clean up the lumber scattered all over the road, Hwy. 1 at Kendrick Road and Hwy. 1 at Myrtis Texas Line Road will be closed. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the meantime, drivers can take Atlanta-Vivian Road.

