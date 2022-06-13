Getting Answers
$1 million bond set for 3 men accused of killing student in LeBron James-founded school parking lot

Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after...
Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after his friends called 911, according to Akron police.(Source: Akron Public Schools)
By Julia Bingel, Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Three men who were arrested for the beating death of a student outside LeBron James’ I Promise School had their bonds set at $1 million each.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, on Saturday.

All three men pleaded not guilty to murder at their arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday morning.

Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after his friends called 911, according to Akron police.

WOIO reports that U.S. Marshalls arrested Jones, Stafford and Stafford Jr. after tracking the three suspects to homes in the area, where they were taken into custody.

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.(U.S. Marshals Service)

The Akron Police Department said Liming was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted during a fight. Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the altercation began after Liming and three others arrived at the school parking lot and started firing a gel blaster gun at people on a basketball court.

The police chief also shared that through their investigation, they found the incident was not a hate crime, and there is no indication to suggest race was a factor.

I Promise School is a part of the Akron Public School District, serving students in third through seventh grades.

According to Akron Public Schools, Liming was a rising senior at Firestone Community Learning Center in the Academy of Design.

The Liming family also released the following statement after the arrests were announced:

“Our whole family is beyond thankful for the help the community has given us. Throughout this whole process, we’ve seen horrific things, but the good we’ve seen is just so much brighter. We love our son, and we miss him dearly.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

