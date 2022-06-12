SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Gideon Street.

Officials say a man was injured after a car drove by and shot him twice. According to police, the victim and suspect know each other and had an argument prior to the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

