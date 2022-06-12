Getting Answers
Shreveport non-profit looks to address the root of violent crime

Compassion for Lives is hosting a symposium to address the root cause of violent crime in Shreveport.(Compassion for Lives)
By Tayler Davis
Jun. 12, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local non-profit organization wants to address the root of what’s causing the violence in Shreveport.

Compassion for Lives is doing this by hosting a symposium at David Raines Community Center on June 18 at 11 a.m. They’re giving those with past runs-ins with the law a chance to talk about the root of what causes crime.

”Crime is a big topic in our city right now. It’s the forefront of everybody’s mind and the symposium will talk about those who have been incarcerated talking about what led them to crime, whether it be mental health, poverty, drugs... there’s a lot of different root causes,” said Sam Brock with Compassion for Lives.

Click here to learn more about the organization.

