Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower

Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly videotaping a juvenile in the shower.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday, June 10 and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. Sheriff Steve Prator says on May 31, a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence recovered reportedly revealed the Campbell was responsible.

CPSO notes that Campbell previously served 15 years for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
No one was inside the vehicle when authorities pulled it out of the water.
Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave in Groves...
Authorities discontinue Amber Alert for child abducted in Southeast Texas.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman
Compassion for Lives is hosting a symposium to address the root cause of violent crime in...
Shreveport non-profit looks to address the root of violent crime
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LDEQ forecasting Ozone Action Day for multiple NWLA parishes due to Saharan dust in air