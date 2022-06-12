Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly videotaping a juvenile in the shower.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday, June 10 and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. Sheriff Steve Prator says on May 31, a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence recovered reportedly revealed the Campbell was responsible.

CPSO notes that Campbell previously served 15 years for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

