Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman

The crime reportedly happened while the officer was on-duty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested an Oil City police officer for allegedly committing sexual battery while on-duty.

CPSO says just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, Officer William Fitzpatrick, 39, went into a woman’s house without her permission, and reportedly woke her up by touching her inappropriately. Fitzpatrick was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
SPD: Argument leads to drive-by shooting on Gideon Street
No one was inside the vehicle when authorities pulled it out of the water.
Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave in Groves...
Authorities discontinue Amber Alert for child abducted in Southeast Texas.

Latest News

Andrew Campbell, DOB: 1/22/1986
Previously convicted murderer accused of videotaping juvenile in the shower
Compassion for Lives is hosting a symposium to address the root cause of violent crime in...
Shreveport non-profit looks to address the root of violent crime
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LDEQ forecasting Ozone Action Day for multiple NWLA parishes due to Saharan dust in air