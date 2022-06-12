Near record heat as temperatures push toward 100

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Very hot, humid and generally dry conditions are expected for the next several days. Temperatures will be near record highs as they climb to around 100 into early next week. With the humidity it will be feeling even hotter.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex today. With the humidity it could feel as hot as 105-110 at times this afternoon. Plan on limiting your time in the heat, taking plenty of breaks and staying hydrated. Skies will be mainly sunny today with afternoon temperatures close to records levels near 100.

No relief is expected for tonight. We’ll see mainly clear this evening and possibly a few clouds later tonight. Temperatures will fall out of the 90s and into the 80s this evening. We’ll eventually settle back into the mid to upper 70s by morning.

No changes are on the way for Monday. Another heat advisory is possible. We’ll see mainly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures around 100. The feels-like number could exceed 105 again.

The rest of the week ahead will bring little in the way of change. The heat may ease by a degree or 2, but we’ll still be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity may drop enough so that heat advisories aren’t necessary, but you’ll still want to be careful in the heat. We’ll stay warm and muggy during the overnight hours with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

By the end of the week we may begin to see a little rain return to some areas, but showers will only be very isolated in coverage.

Have a great Sunday!

