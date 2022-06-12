MPD: Man wanted in Citi Trends shooting turns self in

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man wanted in connection to a Marhsall clothing store shooting is in custody.

Montrel Hatton, 39, turned himself in to law enforcement at 7:13 a.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department building, according to this Facebook post.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family force.

The shooting took place on the afternoon of Monday, June 6 at the Citi Trends in Marshall. Both women were treated for their injuries at an east Texas hospital.

MPD will issue more information on Monday, June 13.

