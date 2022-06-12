LDEQ forecasting Ozone Action Day for multiple NWLA parishes due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) is forecasting an Ozone Action Day for Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto parishes due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air.

LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.

LDEQ says weather conditions will be favorable for ozone formation. Officials say the AQI shows ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels can cause unhealthy air during the afternoon hours.

THOSE WHO SHOULD PROLONGED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND EXERTION

Active children and adults

Elderly

People with respiratory diseases such as asthma

HOW YOU CAN REDUCE THE FORMATION OF OZONE

Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands, and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

Refuel your vehicle, mow grass, and use gas powered lawn equipment and off-road vehicles after 6 p.m.

Postpone chores that use oil-based paint, varnishes, and solvents that produce flame

If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid

Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

Conserve energy in your home.

Click here to learn more about Ozone Action Days.

