Hot pattern lingers into the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No relief from this weekend’s heat is in sight for the work week ahead. A large dome of high pressure will remain in control of our weather for at least the next week. Temperatures will continue to run high in the 90s with the humidity making it feel like triple digits. Little to no rain is on the way.

Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening under mainly clear skies. A few clouds will return late tonight with temperatures settling back into the mid to upper 70s by morning.

After a few morning clouds on Monday we’ll see generally sunny conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up again reaching the mid to upper 90s by late afternoon. With the humidity it could feel like 105 or higher in some spots.

No changes are expected the rest of the week. Expect mainly sunny and dry days. Temperatures will continue to run in the mid to upper 90s with morning lows primarily in the mid to upper 70s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits and could top 105 at times.

More hot weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm may return on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry.

In the tropics an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Caribbean Sea. Any development will be slow to occur and may not be a threat to the U.S. with higher chances of impacts in Mexico or Central America.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

