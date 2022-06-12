Getting Answers
Brady Slavens hits walkoff RBI single, Arkansas advances to College World Series

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, Ark. (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs are heading to Omaha in dramatic fashion.

Brady Slavens hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the 9th, Arkansas rallied to beat North Carolina 4-3 in Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The Razorbacks sweep the Tar Heels in the best-of-three series.

Sunday’s matchup featured two separate weather delays, the proceedings were delayed nearly three hours. Arkansas took an early 2-0 lead after a Jalen Battles RBI double in the 4th and a Braydon Webb solo homer in the 5th.

North Carolina tied the game in the 7th, Patrick Alvarez gave the Tar Heels the lead in the 9th with an RBI single. But a Razorback rally sends them to Omaha for the 7th time under Dave Van Horn.

Arkansas becomes the 3rd SEC team to punch its ticket to the 2022 College World Series. Ole Miss advanced by sweeping Southern Miss, Texas A&M swept Louisville. Auburn looks to do the same to Oregon State late Sunday night.

