Heat advisory Saturday with limited rain chances moving forward

(KSLA) - Heat and humidity will be soaring today leading to a heat advisory across the ArkLaTex. Feels-like temperatures will up to around 105-108 this afternoon. Rain chances are also limited to keep temperatures higher.

For your Saturday, we have a couple morning showers but also lots of clouds. Once the rain and clouds clear out, we will have a lot of heat and humidity around the region. There is a heat advisory in place for about 95% of the ArkLaTex. This means that temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 90s but will feel like 105-108 with all the humidity. Use extra caution while you are outdoors today.

Sunday will go back to dry weather with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the upper 90s again. If you are spending extra time outdoors, make sure to use extra caution and stay hydrated. Take a dive in the pool if you can! Sunday will be a pretty day, just very hot.

With so much heat each and every day, you want to really watch the signs of heat illness. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to remain hydrated all day every day. Drink lots of water and avoid caffeine (I know, that’s hard for me too!) and large meals. Make sure you allow your body to cool off every now and then when you spend extended time outdoors by going inside where it’s cooler. And of course don’t forget about kids in the backseat of your car. Always check the backseat! Your pets also need attention in the heat. Keep them hydrated and when you walk your dog, check the temperature of the sidewalk so they don’t burn their paws. This is the start of extreme heat everyday for the next couple months, so start practicing ways to stay safe in the heat.

Monday and Tuesday will possibly have even more heat! There will be a ridge of high pressure that has built up to our west and is moving in our direction. This will cause the temperature to rise, even by a little but and will also put the rain chances down a little more. So as we start off next week, we could have temperatures up to the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits as well as rain chances down to zero.

Wednesday through the end of the week will also have more hot temperatures. There’s a chance we are down a degree or two from how this weekend is. So highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity may also ever so slightly come down. It will still be very sticky and uncomfortable with temperatures still being very high. Each of these days will also remain dry with no chance of rain and plentiful sunshine.

Out in the tropics, we are not tracking any potential development within the next 5 days. Let this be a friendly reminder to always be prepared with Hurricane Season. We will be your First Alert to all thing tropical this summer, so continue to follow your First Alert Weather Team.

Have a great rest of the weekend and be safe and smart in the heat!

