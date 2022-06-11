Getting Answers
Cedar Grove community throws pre-Juneteenth parade

Pre-Juneteenth parade in Cedar Grove neighborhood
Pre-Juneteenth parade in Cedar Grove neighborhood
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Cedar Gove community celebrated Juneteenth a little early this year, with a big parade and homecoming celebration.

The festivities included free food, haircuts and sharing of history. Mayor Adrian Perkins served as the event’s grand marshal. He said Juneteenth is personal for him.

”Juneteenth means a lot to me as a veteran, as an African American. Juneteenth is just as big of a deal I’m not just saying that in words, but we as a city are working with organizations around here locally to make Juneteenth the biggest it’s ever been,” Perkins said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear from the first Black Miss Louisiana about what the celebration means to her.

