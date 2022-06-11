Cedar Grove community throws pre-Juneteenth parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Cedar Gove community celebrated Juneteenth a little early this year, with a big parade and homecoming celebration.

The festivities included free food, haircuts and sharing of history. Mayor Adrian Perkins served as the event’s grand marshal. He said Juneteenth is personal for him.

”Juneteenth means a lot to me as a veteran, as an African American. Juneteenth is just as big of a deal I’m not just saying that in words, but we as a city are working with organizations around here locally to make Juneteenth the biggest it’s ever been,” Perkins said.

