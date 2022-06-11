Getting Answers
AMBER Alert: Southeast Texas child abducted, ‘in grave or immediate danger’

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave in Groves...
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave in Groves where he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted in East Texas.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Ave in Groves where he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The toddler is described as a Black little boy who is 3′6″ tall, 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts with scars on arms, stomach and legs.

Robertson is described as a Black man who is 6′, 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos on upper body.

Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1 or 409-722-4965.

