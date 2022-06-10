Two candidates in runoff for Lafayette County sheriff

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There is unfinished business for several Arkansas political candidates, with runoff elections set for later this month.

James Barnes and Jeff Black are in the runoff to represent the Republican Party in the Lafayette County sheriff’s race.

“The main thing is I want our guys to be out in the county checking on county residents,” said Black.

Black has been in law enforcement for 24 years and is a former police chief of Stamps, Ark.

“I feel like I can bring something to this sheriff’s department that we really need. I think we need to change some policies, increase our training, because we know our society is changing and we got to change with it,” he said.

Barnes has been in law enforcement for 20 years in the Lafayette area. For the past seven years, he has served the county sheriff’s department as chief deputy.

“In my heart I have not finished my job. I want to leave Lafayette County in better shape than when we came into office. There is so much unfinished business I want to finish,” he said.

The winner of this runoff election will face a Democratic challenger in the November general election.

“We need a sheriff’s office that is trusted by the public,” said Barnes.

Both candidates say they would like to get more deputies for the county. Election Day is Tuesday, June 21.

