Submerged vehicle recovered in Caddo State Park

The vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time
No one was inside the vehicle when authorities pulled it out of the water.
No one was inside the vehicle when authorities pulled it out of the water.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KARNACK, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call on June 8 about a fully submerged vehicle near the boat ramp of Caddo State Park. The caller indicated the vehicle had been in the water for an extended period of time. The information was forwarded to Texas Game Wardens (TPWD) for further investigation because they primarily work with drownings or water recoveries.

Then on June 9, TPWD completed a sonar scan of the general area where the vehicle was believed to be located. Due to the lack of clarity of the water and the limitations of the sonar capabilities, it was unknown if the vehicle was occupied, simply a stolen vehicle, or an insurance claim.

On June 10, TPWD, the Longview Fire Dive Team, and HCSO completed the vehicle’s recovery. It was confirmed that no one was inside.

TPWD says the investigation is ongoing.

“We have to assume the worse until factual information is proven otherwise, just as we did today. I’m thankful this investigation didn’t involve loss of life. This case showed great teamwork between multiple agencies, which we are fortunate to have in our region,” said Sheriff BJ Fletcher.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

