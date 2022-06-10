Strong storms possible Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another complex of strong thunderstorms that will be rolling into the region as we go through the morning into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds and quarter size hail the main threats. Behind this stormy weather we are tracking scorching heat on the way this weekend as a large upper level ridge will be taking over the weather pattern for the region. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures over the weekend could be approaching the 110 degree mark so please try to limit your exposure outside. As we go through next week we are tracking more of the same with highs close to 100 and ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 105 degree mark.

We are tracking the potential for strong storms Friday morning as a complex of thunderstorms move through the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it would be wise to grab an umbrella and toss it in the car. We are tracking a complex of thunderstorms moving through Central Oklahoma early this morning that is pushing towards then region and will impact us later this morning. There is the potential that some of these storms could be on the severe side with wind gusts up to 70 MPH and quarter size hail possible. The northeastern part of the viewing area is under an ENHANCED risk from the SPC for that potential of strong storms. Those strong and severe storms should move out of the ArkLaTex early this afternoon and we should see our weather improve. Thanks to the storms highs this afternoon should “only” be in the upper 80s.

As we go through the weekend we are not tracking much in the way of rain chances, but a whole lot of toasty weather on the way. Saturday will feature high clouds and rising temperatures for the ArkLaTex with afternoon highs likely stretching into the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be right around the 105 degree mark. There is the outside chance of a shower in Southwestern Arkansas, but it is not a slam dunk to see any wet weather. Sunday will feature no rain chances and even hotter temperatures with ample sunshine with highs in the upper 90s and ‘feel-like’ temperatures close to 110. Heat Advisories are possible both days of the weekend with even Heat Warnings potentially on the table for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Highs Monday through Thursday should at least be in the upper 90s with triple digit heat on the table as well. Sunshine should be a major factor throughout the week as we are expecting very little if any rain chances. This will be all due to a large upper level ridge that will be developing over the heartland of the country making our hot and dry pattern feel almost semi-permanent.

So make sure you do what you can to stay cool over the next week! Have a great weekend!

