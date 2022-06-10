Mass shootings causing public anxiety for some; psychologist shares techniques to cope

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With more mass shootings taking place in various public spaces, some are left wondering if anywhere is safe.

If you battle anxiety in public spaces, healthcare professionals have some ways to help you cope. Mental health professionals with LSU Health Shreveport say one in four Americans will suffer from anxiety or depression in their lifetime.

Dr. Michelle Yetman, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport, says it’s very important to first acknowledge anxiety and how it might be affecting you in your day to day life.

Anxiety disorders are the most common of all mental health disorders. Generalized anxiety disorder affects 6.8 million adults, or little more than one percent of the U.S. population. However, only around 43 percent are receiving treatment, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Yetman says there are a few techniques you can do when you’re out in public to stay calm.

“A grounding technique is the ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1.’ You’re going to start with five things I can see, four things I can hear, three things I can smell, two things I can taste and one thing I can touch in my environment. So if you’re in public and feeling anxious, you can play that little game with yourself, or any type of deep breathing and you can learn this on the internet, but its been shown to be helpful with patients,” she said.

Yetman says it’s important to have these techniques handy incase you find yourself panicking. You can also lessen anxiety by getting adequate sleep, eating right and watching yourself for changes. However, if you find yourself unable to manage by yourself, Yetman recommends seeking professional help.

