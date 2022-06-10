Marshall organization says community & police need to work together to stop violence

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After a shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall left two women hurt, one organization has a message for the community: see something, say something.

Marshall Against Violence is an organization that focuses on reducing crime and raising public awareness in the community. Group leaders say the city needs the community and the police to fight crime together.

“When can we say enough is enough? We need people to come on board, help us. I’ve made my statements about the police department, but if they’re willing to do their part then the people here in Marshall need to be willing to do their part to make sure that we have a city that’s going to be safe for all,” said Demetria McFarland, organization president.

