Man arrested after hitting CPSO K-9 unit

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man was booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility on Friday after crashing into an occupied patrol car.

David Hanus, 59, is charged with ignoring traffic controls, hit and run, flight from an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is also under investigation for DUI.

Just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10 - authorities were on the scene of another wreck involving a train when a small pickup truck hit a marked CPSO K-9 unit.

The CPSO unit had its emergency lights activated to block LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase ensued north on LA 173. Caddo Fire District 1 was requested to block the roadway to protect the first responders working on the previous incident. The suspect stopped after encountering Engine 122 blocking the highway.

Senior Deputy Marc Herring and K-9 Loki were not injured in the incident.

