Man arrested after hitting CPSO K-9 unit

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man was booked into the Caddo Correctional Facility on Friday after crashing into an occupied patrol car.

David Hanus, 59, is charged with ignoring traffic controls, hit and run, flight from an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is also under investigation for DUI.

Just before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10 - authorities were on the scene of another wreck involving a train when a small pickup truck hit a marked CPSO K-9 unit.

Senior Deputy Marc Herring and K-9 Loki were not injured in the incident.

