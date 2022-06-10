La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to postpone special session until matter resolved in courts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Senate president and House speaker are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to step back from his call for a special session about redrawing Congressional District maps until the matter makes its way through the courts.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, issued the following joint statement on Friday, June 10:

“The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal has issued a stay of the June 6 district court’s ruling regarding congressional redistricting rendering the Governor’s proclamation calling and convening the Legislature into a special session unnecessary and premature. Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the Governor to rescind his special session call. Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money.”

A federal judge ruled on June 6 that the Louisiana Legislature must redraw the maps by June 20 to include an additional majority-minority district. The day after the ruling, Gov. Edwards called for a special session to begin on June 15.

