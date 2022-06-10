La. Dept. of Health investigating chemical leak in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A shuttered Minden business is the site of an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Crews are working to learn more about a leak at the former Imperial Cleaners located downtown.

The leak involves the chemical tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its degradation products, including trichloroethene (TCE). There is evidence these substances have leaked from their storage container into the ground. When volatile compounds such as PCE and TCE are present in the ground and shallow groundwater they may produce vapors that can enter a building through cracks in the foundation, around the pipes, or through a drain system. When chemical vapors move from air spaces in soil to indoor air, this process is called vapor intrusion. If vapor intrusion is occurring in nearby buildings it could present health concerns.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are working to take samples and start remediation efforts from the leak. The LDH’s Safe Drinking Water Program is monitoring public water wells and water systems for any possible contamination.

“To date, no drinking water samples have exceeded acceptable levels for these or other substances. LDH will continue to monitor drinking water supply in this area,” reads a news release from LDH.

The health effects of PCE and TCE depend on the quantity to which an individual is exposed as well as the length of time they are exposed. Exposure to elevated levels of PCE or TCE may cause headaches, dizziness, incoordination and sleepiness. Exposure to PCE over months or years may cause changes in mood, memory, attention, reaction time and vision. Exposure to TCE over months or years can cause long-term, or chronic, health problems, such as immune system effects.

Women who are in their first 8 weeks of pregnancy are most sensitive to TCE exposures. TCE exposures may increase the risk of health problems in the developing fetus, such as heart defects and problems with the immune system which make the baby prone to infections.

PCE has been associated with bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. There is strong evidence that TCE can cause kidney cancer in workers with prolonged exposure and some evidence for TCE-induced liver cancer and malignant lymphoma.

LDH went on to add that exposure to PCE or TCE does not necessarily mean that a person’s health will be impacted.

The evidence that PCE or TCE exposure has the potential to increase one’s risk of developing cancer or cause other health problems comes from information on workers exposed at very high levels and animal studies. The data that scientists gather on chemical exposure, which often represents a worst case scenario, is used by environmental regulatory and health agencies to protect the public from future exposures.

LDH will continue to monitor this situation closely. Anyone with any questions or concerns can call LDH’s Section of Environmental Epidemiology and Toxicology at (888) 293-7020.

