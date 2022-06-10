La. Dept. of Health investigating chemical leak in Minden

Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A shuttered Minden business is the site of an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Crews are working to learn more about a leak at the former Imperial Cleaners located downtown.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are working to take samples and start remediation efforts from the leak. The LDH’s Safe Drinking Water Program is monitoring public water wells and water systems for any possible contamination.
“To date, no drinking water samples have exceeded acceptable levels for these or other substances. LDH will continue to monitor drinking water supply in this area,” reads a news release from LDH.
LDH went on to add that exposure to PCE or TCE does not necessarily mean that a person’s health will be impacted.
LDH will continue to monitor this situation closely. Anyone with any questions or concerns can call LDH’s Section of Environmental Epidemiology and Toxicology at (888) 293-7020.