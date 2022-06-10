HEAT ADVISORY! Heat and humidity dominate the forecast this weekend and into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Heat Advisory is in effect on Saturday for areas along and west of I-49. Feels-like temperatures could top 105.

Near triple digit temperatures are here starting Sunday and continuing into next week. Along with the high heat, it’s going to stay very humid too creating dangerous heat conditions at times. Little to no rain is expected over the next 5-7 days.

Storms have exited the ArkLaTex and we expect to stay dry heading into this evening. Temperatures will recover into the 80s to low 90s before the cool down commences after sunset.

Overnight expect to see partly cloudy skies, warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures will drift back into the low to mid 70s by morning.

For your Saturday a few showers or storms may pop up close to sunrise, but likely won’t last long into the day. Otherwise look for a mix of clouds and sunshine with hot and steamy conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel more like 105-110 with the humidity.

Mainly sunny skies are ahead for Sunday. We’ll quickly heat from the upper 70s in the morning to upper 90s by afternoon. The heat index could top 105 again.

Very hot and humid weather continues through next week with a strong ridge of high pressure in play. We’ll start the days warm and muggy in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoons will be steamy and at times dangerously hot with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures up to or occasionally exceeding 105. Little to no rain is expected early in the week, but a few isolated showers or storms could return toward the end.

With the dangerous heat conditions possible, here are some tips to staying safe if you do have to spend time outdoors:

--Try to do anything outdoor work first thing in the morning or sometime in the evenings close to sunset

--Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing

--Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

--Take frequent breaks either indoors or in the shade

--Don’t forget about the pets. They need shade and a supply of cool water throughout the day

Have a great rest of your Friday!

