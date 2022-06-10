NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Apartment residents at the Clear Horizon-New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue have been complaining of water problems, mold, and dead rodents, even a missing window on one apartment.

KSLA walked through the apartments with former Caddo commissioner, Michael Williams, current commissioner, Stormy Gage Watts, Caddo Commissioner Tabatha Taylor, and members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“So this is what a criminal can do. So I can literally come up to the house and open up the door and walk in,” said Marvin Muhammad of the NAACP.

KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10 (KSLA)

Barbara Smith-Iverson, the vice president of the NAACP Shreveport, was brought to tears. “I cry because my heart aches that any human being has to live like this in a country we claim to be so wealthy,” she said.

Commissioner Gage-Watts, who represents District 7, says the health department has been notified about the conditions of the apartments

KSLA crews on the scene tried to speak to a member of the apartment management while there, but she refused to comment on the conditions the residents are living in.

“So today was more, not for me to just come in to give my thoughts and concerns, but to let them know that there are resources available, so I hope that the message is out that through the Parish of Caddo, through the Providence House, if you want to move, you have options,” said Gage-Watts.

Residents who are wanting to relocate can pick up an application at the Providence House, located at 814 Cotton St.

