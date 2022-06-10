Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

NAACP, community leaders gather to expose ‘deplorable’ living conditions at Shreveport apartment complex

Community activists came together to bring attention to the problems
KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Apartment residents at the Clear Horizon-New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue have been complaining of water problems, mold, and dead rodents, even a missing window on one apartment.

KSLA walked through the apartments with former Caddo commissioner, Michael Williams, current commissioner, Stormy Gage Watts, Caddo Commissioner Tabatha Taylor, and members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“So this is what a criminal can do. So I can literally come up to the house and open up the door and walk in,” said Marvin Muhammad of the NAACP.

KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10(KSLA)
KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10
KSLA crews documented unlivable conditions at Clear Horizon-New Zion apartments, June 10(KSLA)

Barbara Smith-Iverson, the vice president of the NAACP Shreveport, was brought to tears. “I cry because my heart aches that any human being has to live like this in a country we claim to be so wealthy,” she said.

Commissioner Gage-Watts, who represents District 7, says the health department has been notified about the conditions of the apartments

KSLA crews on the scene tried to speak to a member of the apartment management while there, but she refused to comment on the conditions the residents are living in.

“So today was more, not for me to just come in to give my thoughts and concerns, but to let them know that there are resources available, so I hope that the message is out that through the Parish of Caddo, through the Providence House, if you want to move, you have options,” said Gage-Watts.

Residents who are wanting to relocate can pick up an application at the Providence House, located at 814 Cotton St.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
On March 29, 2021, Kristi Bennett became the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's first-ever...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett resigns from position
From Left: Kenmicchael Ray, Gavontay Johnson, and Keara Russell
3 arrested in connection to south Shreveport teen’s death; teen’s father speaks out

Latest News

Marshall, Texas police responded to a shooting on June 6, 2022, at Citi Trends that sent two...
Marshall organization says community & police need to work together to stop violence
Teen arrested in Texarkana shooting
Teen arrested in Texarkana shooting
Group exposes poor living conditions
Group exposes poor living conditions
Louisiana State Capitol
La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to cancel special session; ‘It’s too early,’ he replies