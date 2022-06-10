Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Cedar Grove to hold pre-Juneteenth Parade on June 11

The Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade and Homecoming Celebration will be held on Saturday, June...
The Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade and Homecoming Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 11 and is sponsored by C.A.R.E. Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association, the City of Shreveport and community partners.(C.A.R.E. Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association | Viewer Submission)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteeth is just around the corner — however, the Cedar Grove area of Shreveport will celebrate a little earlier.

The Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade and Homecoming Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 11 and is sponsored by C.A.R.E. Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association, the City of Shreveport and community partners.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until noon. The route will begin at E. 71st Street (heading south) on Fairfield Avenue. The parade will end at 81st ECE.

After the parade, festivities will kick off at A.B. Palmer Park.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
On March 29, 2021, Kristi Bennett became the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's first-ever...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett resigns from position
From Left: Kenmicchael Ray, Gavontay Johnson, and Keara Russell
3 arrested in connection to south Shreveport teen’s death; teen’s father speaks out

Latest News

David Hanus, 59, is charged with ignoring traffic controls, hit and run, flight from an...
Man arrested after hitting CPSO K-9 unit
We are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning followed by intense heat this weekend.
Strong storms possible this morning
hersy
INTERVIEW: Hersy Jones, Cedar Grove Juneteenth Parade
Authorities at the scene say that no one was injured in this incident.
Car stalls out on Caddo Parish train tracks; driver charged with DUI