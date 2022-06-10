Cedar Grove to hold pre-Juneteenth Parade on June 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteeth is just around the corner — however, the Cedar Grove area of Shreveport will celebrate a little earlier.

The Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade and Homecoming Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 11 and is sponsored by C.A.R.E. Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association, the City of Shreveport and community partners.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until noon. The route will begin at E. 71st Street (heading south) on Fairfield Avenue. The parade will end at 81st ECE.

After the parade, festivities will kick off at A.B. Palmer Park.

