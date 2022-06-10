Car stalls out on Caddo Parish train tracks; driver charged with DUI

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A driver is safe after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a train.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a Blanchard Police officer found Jasmine Price, 26, in her car after attempting to drive on the tracks near the grade crossing at Alexander Avenue. The woman exited the vehicle and just as the officer attempted to contact KCS, a train came by crashing into the car, dragging it about a half-mile and setting it on fire.

Crews at the scene said the driver’s car stalled out on the tracks. The train pushed the vehicle just over a mile before coming to a complete stop. The car caught fire.

Caddo Fire District 1 reported to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which took 15 minutes. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman was driving while intoxicated, according to CPSO. She was arrested and issued a DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.

