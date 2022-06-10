Car stalls out on Caddo Parish train tracks; driver charged with DUI
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A driver is safe after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a train.
Crews at the scene said the driver’s car stalled out on the tracks. The train pushed the vehicle just over a mile before coming to a complete stop. The car caught fire.
Caddo Fire District 1 reported to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which took 15 minutes. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.
The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman was driving while intoxicated, according to CPSO. She was arrested and issued a DUI.
The crash remains under investigation.
