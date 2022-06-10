Getting Answers
Car stalls out on Caddo Parish train tracks; driver charged with DUI

Authorities at the scene say that no one was injured in this incident.
Authorities at the scene say that no one was injured in this incident.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Cody Jennings
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A driver is safe after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a train.

Crews at the scene said the driver’s car stalled out on the tracks. The train pushed the vehicle just over a mile before coming to a complete stop. The car caught fire.

Caddo Fire District 1 reported to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which took 15 minutes. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman was driving while intoxicated, according to CPSO. She was arrested and issued a DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.

