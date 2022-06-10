17-year-old arrested following Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teen is behind bars, facing several charges following a shooting that left one man injured.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic act and theft by receiving - firearm without incident. Authorities have not released his identity due to his status as a minor.

Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 to the 700 block of Ferguson Street regarding a shooting.

The victim, 29, was driven to a hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The teen was booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation, more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are urged to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP (7867).

