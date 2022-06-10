Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested following Texarkana shooting

The shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are anticipated.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic act and theft by receiving - firearm...
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic act and theft by receiving - firearm without incident. Authorities have not released his identity due to his status as a minor.(Arizona's Family)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teen is behind bars, facing several charges following a shooting that left one man injured.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic act and theft by receiving - firearm without incident. Authorities have not released his identity due to his status as a minor.

Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 to the 700 block of Ferguson Street regarding a shooting.

The victim, 29, was driven to a hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The teen was booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation, more arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are urged to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass, no foul play suspected
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child
On March 29, 2021, Kristi Bennett became the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's first-ever...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett resigns from position
From Left: Kenmicchael Ray, Gavontay Johnson, and Keara Russell
3 arrested in connection to south Shreveport teen’s death; teen’s father speaks out

Latest News

The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m.
Father’s Day 5K Run and Walk ‘22 set for June 11
Louisiana State Capitol
La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to postpone special session until matter resolved in courts
Man crashes into K9 unit with police officer and dog in car
Blanchard man arrested on DUI
The woman was not in the car when the train hit it
Stalled car hit by train in Blanchard