Texarkana health fair hopes to educate community on available medical services

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana Texas and the Bowie Health Department held a community health fair at the Southwest Center on Thursday, June 9.

Organizers said this was an effort to educate citizens with health services provided in the area. There were over 30 health care vendors on hand. Visitors were also able to receive free health and wellness checks.

Officials say they hope the event will make a healthier Texarkana.

“People may work very hard and may not realize what they got going on. It is important to come and get your blood pressure check, your blood sugar check and then to also communicate with other health providers to make sure we are taking care of each other,” said Dr. Matt Young with the Texarkana Health Authority.

The city also held an open house at the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center.

