Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett resigns from position

She is returning to her hometown to serve as police chief there
On March 29, 2021, Kristi Bennett became the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's first-ever female chief of police.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Kristi Bennett submitted her formal resignation from her position with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) on Thursday, June 9. Her resignation will be effective July 6.

Bennett plans to return to her hometown with her family, where she will serve as the police chief of Hot Springs Village.

“It has truly been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas for the last 19 years. I will forever be grateful for the support of my agency, my city, and the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas,” said Chief Bennett in her resignation letter.

Chief Bennett’s work with TAPD started in 2005, when she began as a patrol officer and later was promoted to the department’s public information officer. In this position, she spearheaded the successful PRIDE academy program, which provided much-needed outreach to the community’s youth.

Bennett is recognized for her many accomplishments, including the TOP COP award from the National Association of Police Organizations.

“It is with great sadness that we accept this resignation from Chief Bennett, but we are grateful for her years of service to our community. Her commitment to well-trained officers and staff coupled with her exceptional love for our city has made her an excellent chief. We will miss her in our organization, but we wish her the best as she continues her career,” said City Manager Jay Ellington.

The City of Texarkana will soon begin the process of seeking candidates to fill the position.

