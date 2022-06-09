Shreveport woman shares 5-step plan to help reduce crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Concerned citizen Penny Durham wants to combat crime in Shreveport by bringing existing resources in the area together that offer help to decrease social, economic and emotional problems that lead to crime.

Durham started by having a crime summit on Thursday, June 9 that brought the police chief, Caddo sheriff and area nonprofits together.

“The reason why we are here is to try to find out what the established programs, services, and resources are that are already in the community that are either under utilized or unknown that if we went there and we did what they do that it will affect crime,” she said.

Durham has five steps for this plan of action:

POINT 1: Identifying already existing, established resources, programs, and services that are possibly underutilized, unknown, or unrecognized by the public to maintain a database used by the public.

POINT 2: Identifying key people in leadership positions in each neighborhood from neighborhood associations, educational institutions, homeowners associations, businesses, faith-based organizations, etc. to coordinate resources, programs, and services available that are specific to their neighborhood, street, gated community, subdivision, etc.

POINT 3: Identifying and focusing on resources, programs, and services that provide public information, transparency, and accountability from the judicial system, law enforcement, news media, and city and parish administration and public officials, and voter consciousness and awareness.

POINT 4: Focusing on ways to disseminate this information so the public may have access to and utilize these existing resources, programs, and services, especially families and people in need and potential volunteers and mentors.

POINT 5: Identifying successful resources, programs, and services in other cities.

“This Project is NOT affiliated with any organization, political group, religious group, or business, will not do fund raising, will not reinvent the wheel, will not focus on acquiring funding, will not collect or receive nor pay for goods and services. This alliance will not ‘recommend’ specific Resources, Programs and Services (hereafter referred to as RPS), will not make decisions, debate or discuss RPS that “should” be offered, will not ‘judge’ the effectiveness or success of existing RPS, and will not be a spokesperson or advocate for or against any existing RPS. NEW ideas for NEW RPS should be addressed to proper entity.”

One of many who attended the meeting with a plan to help was Kirk Williams with the nonprofit Compassion.

“A lot of the organizations where we didn’t know they existed, and we didn’t know we were duplicating a lot of those services so now that we know they are all here, we can collaborate all of those services and now we can kind of meet each other where our shortcomings are,” he said.

Once the five points are established, the goal is to create a platform where resources are available for everyone. Caddo Director of Juvenile Services Clay Walker says collaboration is what it takes to make a difference.

“It’s a complicated problem. You’re dealing with poverty, you’re dealing with lack of education, you’re dealing with crime to tackle. For example, if you’re dealing with truancy and the school system,” he said.

If you would like to join in on the effort, contact Penny Durham at 318-458-8058 or pennydurham@att.net.

