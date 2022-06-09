Getting Answers
Shreveport organization hosting mentorship program for young men

Targeting Young Men
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is using his own life experiences in an effort to stop the violence.

Danny Taylor is the founder of Targeting Young Men, an organization focused on teaching boys from seven to 16 everyday life skills. Taylor said his mentorship program will give participants the tools to be successful.

“A lot of things we understand that women can’t teach men. A lot of things we got taught the wrong way out in the world, what I mean by the world, I mean the streets. You know, the wrong things. A lot of these things are programmed in us because we didn’t have that male figure at home to show us certain things to do and what not to do,” he said.

Program schedule:

  • Week 1 - Targeting gun violence
  • Week 2 - Self-respect and self-esteem
  • Week 3 - Mentality and perception
  • Week 4 - Grooming, hygiene, dressing for interviews

Some additional activities will include things like changing a tire, tying a tie and changing oil.

The program starts on June 29 and ends on July 22. It will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for the month is $125 per student, which includes a shirt, water bottle, lunch and a binder. If you would like to sign up, contact Danny Taylor at (318) 734-7926.

