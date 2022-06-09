Homeowner, 5 dogs escape large fire on Wool Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a large fire on Wool Street in Shreveport Thursday morning (June 9).

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (KSLA)

A large fire was reported on Wool Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (KSLA)

The call first went out around 10:30 a.m. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Wool Street between Nettie and Nena streets. At least 15 units initially responded.

An official with SFD says when firefighters first got on scene, they found a single-story wood frame home fully engulfed in flames. The representative says the occupant of the home was able to escape safely before firefighters got there.

The fire was under control at 11:06 a.m.; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five dogs were also able to safely escape the fire, officials say. A neighbor claims to have heard several loud “booms” coming from inside the house during the fire. It’s unclear at this time what may have caused the sounds.

Emergency crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire on Wool Street on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.