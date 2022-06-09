Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Homeowner, 5 dogs escape large fire on Wool Street

A large fire was reported on Wool Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A large fire was reported on Wool Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a large fire on Wool Street in Shreveport Thursday morning (June 9).

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Thursday, June 9, 2022.(KSLA)
A large fire was reported on Wool Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
A large fire was reported on Wool Street in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.(KSLA)

The call first went out around 10:30 a.m. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Wool Street between Nettie and Nena streets. At least 15 units initially responded.

An official with SFD says when firefighters first got on scene, they found a single-story wood frame home fully engulfed in flames. The representative says the occupant of the home was able to escape safely before firefighters got there.

The fire was under control at 11:06 a.m.; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five dogs were also able to safely escape the fire, officials say. A neighbor claims to have heard several loud “booms” coming from inside the house during the fire. It’s unclear at this time what may have caused the sounds.

Emergency crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire on Wool Street on...
Emergency crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire on Wool Street on Thursday, June 9, 2022.(KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left: Kenmicchael Ray, Gavontay Johnson, and Keara Russell
3 arrested in connection to south Shreveport teen’s death; teen’s father speaks out
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Corey Sullivan, 22
4 arrested, including 3 juveniles, after 17-year-old shot in both legs in Bossier
SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
Coroner names victim in Jamison Street fatal shooting
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities
On March 29, 2021, Kristi Bennett became the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's first-ever...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett resigns from position
SPD investigating after man found dead in bed of truck
SPD investigating after man found dead in bed of truck
A 21-year-old man is free on bond after police said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.
Man accused of raping, impregnating 11-year-old child