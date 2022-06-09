Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy is making headlines once again. Kennedy appeared on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday, June 8 to talk about inflation.

In other words, Biden’s Treasury Secretary has this to say on inflation: “Get used to it.” pic.twitter.com/05Km57KEki — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 8, 2022

The Republican senator suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.

“In my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” he said on the segment.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.970, while the average price in Louisiana is $4.506.

