Scattered storms followed by insufferable heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more scattered showers and storms along a stalled frontal over the next couple of days. This should help to keep our temperatures a little bit on the cooler side compared to the past few days with temperatures perhaps not reaching the 90 degree mark, especially on Friday. Once we get to the weekend and heading into next week we are expecting temperatures to move back up into the mid and upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially pushing towards the 110 degree mark. Early next week we are still tracking the chance for our first 100 degree day of 2022.

Before we see dangerous heat over the weekend we are tracking hit and miss storms for your Thursday and Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking a few scattered showers and storms for the region thanks to the stalled frontal boundary. The best chance for wet weather will likely be during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Due to the chance of a hit or miss shower and the additional cloud cover we are tracking highs that should be slightly cooler for the I-20 corridor with temperatures this afternoon that will be around the 90 degree mark. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures still should in the upper 90s thanks to the all the mugginess in the air.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking more showers and storms on the way Friday with some isolated severe weather possible as well. This is most likely to occur during the later morning hours and heading into the afternoon across the eastern half of the viewing area as the front doesn’t budge. The primary concerns will continue to be the potential for strong and damaging winds and quarter size hail. We should also see some locally heavy rain as these downpours move through. Heading through your Saturday and Sunday we are expecting the rain chances to fall and our temperatures to move up. Highs on Saturday should be back in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely getting over 100. Sunday will be even warmer with upper 90s likely and dangerous ‘feels-like’ temperatures of around 110. Heat Warnings are looking increasingly possible for Sunday.

As we head into next week we are not expecting much in the way of changes on the way for the ArkLaTex as a massive ridge continues to build in across the central US. Highs Monday through Wednesday will at least be in the upper 90s with little chance for rain. There is some potential that Monday or Tuesday could bring our first triple digit high if the year if we get enough sunshine.

In the meantime, if you are lucky enough to see some storm activity enjoy it. That would be the case next week. Have a great Thursday!

