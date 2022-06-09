Friday storms followed by near triple digit heat for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of potentially strong storms is expected to push through parts of the ArkLaTex on Friday. After that, it’s all about the heat as we head into next week with the potential for seeing near triple digit temperatures and dangerously high heat index numbers.

For the rest of today expect hot and humid conditions with just an outside shot at a passing shower or storm through early evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low/mid 90s across the ArkLaTex.

We’ll stay clear to partly cloudy overnight. A complex of storms is likely to form and track across Oklahoma heading toward the ArkLaTex by morning. Temperatures will settle back into the mid to upper 70s tonight.

A line of storms is expected to move across parts of the ArkLaTex on Friday starting during the morning hours and wrapping up by mid to late afternoon. Areas near and east of I-49 have the best chance at being impacted. Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts are possible. Most of us are included in the latest severe weather outlook for Friday. Temperatures will be largely impacted by the rain chances ranging from the mid to upper 90s in east Texas where rain is least likely, to the mid to upper 80s in our eastern Louisiana parishes where rain is most likely during the day.

Rain chances will shut off over the week with building heat becoming the main weather story. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 90s. On Sunday we’ll be climbing into the upper 90s to near 100. With the humidity it could feel close to 105 if not hotter and heat advisories may be issued as soon as Sunday.

The heat will be on through next week. Monday looks hottest with triple digit temperatures possible. The heat may back off slightly the rest of the week, but we’ll still be running in the upper 90s with mostly dry weather. Factoring in the very humid conditions, feels-like temperatures will likely be at or above 105 with more heat advisories possible.



