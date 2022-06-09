‘Be-You-Tiful’ Camp wants young women to stay empowered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hosting a camp this summer to make sure young women stay empowered.

The “Be-You-Tiful” Camp will take place on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 at the Independence Stadium Skybox.

The purpose of the camp is to help young girls build self-esteem, find mentors and learn how to navigate in the world.

“We want each girl to be their own unique self, beautiful self, not let anyone define them, deteriorate them” said Captain Colette Kelly, a community oriented policing commander.

To sign up, please contact Capt. Kelly at (318) 673-6950. Sign-up ends on June 10.

