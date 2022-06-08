Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

YMCA of NWLA to hold open panel on economic development

(YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA is hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday, June 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in their gym at 3455 Knight Street.

The main point of discussion will be on current economic development efforts, recent successes and the role each panelist serves in growing the community.

The five panelists will be John George, president and CEO of Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana; Justyn Dixon, president and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Eric England, executive port director at Port of Shreveport-Bossier; Rocky Rockett, executive and president of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation; and Drew Mouton, director for the Office of Economic Development for the City of Shreveport.

The panel is free and open to the public. The final 30 minutes of the panel will be open for a Q&A between attendees and the panelists.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
15-year-old dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
Coroner names victim in Jamison Street fatal shooting
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed

Latest News

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
2nd suspect arrested in shooting at Hammond High graduation that injured 4
TAPD: Missing 15-year-old girl has been found
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
From Left: Kenmicchael Ray, Gavontay Johnson, and Keara Russell
3 arrested in connection to South Highlands teen’s death