YMCA of NWLA to hold open panel on economic development

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA is hosting a panel discussion on Wednesday, June 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in their gym at 3455 Knight Street.

The main point of discussion will be on current economic development efforts, recent successes and the role each panelist serves in growing the community.

The five panelists will be John George, president and CEO of Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana; Justyn Dixon, president and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Eric England, executive port director at Port of Shreveport-Bossier; Rocky Rockett, executive and president of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation; and Drew Mouton, director for the Office of Economic Development for the City of Shreveport.

The panel is free and open to the public. The final 30 minutes of the panel will be open for a Q&A between attendees and the panelists.

