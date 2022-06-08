Two men missing from the Saline area since November 2021

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men went missing suddenly from the Saline area of Bienville Parish around November 26, 2021. Now, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) is reaching out to the public for help.

Anthony “Tyrone” Lard is described as a 55-year-old Black man who is 6′1″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has a spider tattoo on his upper left arm and is from the Saline area.

Anthony “Tyrone” Lard, 55 (Bienville Parish Sheriff's Department)

John “MeMe” Combs Jr. is described as a 48-year-old Black man who is 5′ 11″ and weighs 220 lbs. He has a tattoo on his right arm in the shape of the State of Louisiana. Although Combs is from the Chatham area, he frequented the Saline area often, officials say.

John “MeMe” Combs Jr. (Bienville Parish Sheriff's Department)

“Investigators have interviewed family and associates of both men but have no solid leads as to the men’s whereabouts. Investigators have been told that both men were in need of money and were wanting to ‘get out of town’ which leads investigators to believe both men possibly owed money to one or more individuals. Lard was due an injury lawsuit settlement and was daily contacting his attorney about the insurance award but has not had contact with the attorney since late November 2021. Combs who took medications for undisclosed ailments/illnesses has not obtained his medications since the November 2021 time period. Although investigators are continuing to obtain leads and following up on them, the investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information that may be of assistance in the disappearance of the men. You may contact Lt. Bell or Lt. Skapura at 318-263-2215 or by email at jballance@bienvillesheriff.org,” stated BPSO on June 6.

