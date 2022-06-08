Getting Answers
Texarkana man arrested in connection to March 30 shooting

Keylin Wilson, 18
Keylin Wilson, 18
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on March 30.

Keylin Wilson, 18 was arrested for outstanding warrants on Tuesday, June 7 at around 10 a.m. The shooting occurred at around 9:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Artesian Street. Wilson was charged with first-degree battery and was the alleged suspect in that case.

Wilson is also the alleged suspect in two burglary cases not related to the shooting. He was booked into the Miller County Jail.

RELATED: Man found lying on ground outside his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; arrest made

