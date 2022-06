SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Takeryia Cooper?

Police say the 15-year-old girl has been missing since June 6, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with any information regarding Takeryia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Corvette Phillips at (903) 798-3154. (Texarkana Arkansas Police Department | TAPD)

She is 5′6″ and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Takeryia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Corvette Phillips at (903) 798-3154.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.