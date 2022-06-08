SPD seeking information after body found in truck bed on Mother’s Day 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to learn more following the discovery of a body on Mother’s Day 2022.

Dispatchers got the call regarding a suspicious vehicle at 6:15 p.m. on May 8 regarding a suspicious truck in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

At the scene, officers inspected the truck and found the body of Gregory Myles, 61. Police did mention that the body had lacerations and showed signs of blunt force trauma to his head.

If you have information that you believe could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name

