SPD: 3 arrested in connection to South Highland teen’s death

The following information is from the Shreveport Police Department:

Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators have arrested three people believed to be responsible for the May 1st, 2022, shooting death of Landry Anglin.

Thirteen-year-old Anglin was struck by gunfire just before 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue, in the South Highlands neighborhood. She was transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

In the following days, Shreveport Police Detectives were able to develop two suspects, Kenmicchael Ray (12/8/98) and Gavontay Johnson (11/10/93), and obtain warrants for the offense of Illegal Use of a Firearm relative to this investigation. On May 4th, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender task force took Ray and Johnson Arlington, Texas. Both were extradited back to Caddo Parish.

Through further investigation, Shreveport Police Homicide Detectives were able to obtain a warrant charging Kenmichael Ray with one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

On May 7th, 2022, Keara Russell (11/1/98) of Irving, Texas was also arrested for failure to report certain felonies and careless operations.

The Shreveport Police Department would like to thank the community for the tremendous outpour of information. The information that was provided was instrumental in the investigation of this case.

