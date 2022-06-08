Shreveport teen has experience of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One Shreveport teen got the experience of a lifetime all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Nineteen-year-old Max White never gave up on playing golf despite battling cancer since 2019. His wish was for a shopping spree to get golf accessories, including a new bag with fitted custom clubs.

His wish came true, along with something extra special. Max and his dad got to play alongside PGA Canada Professional Philip Barbaree.

“I mean the stuff, the clubs and everything that’s not the real wish. Being here today is my real wish. I mean being able to be here and connect an talk to people and everything is just amazing that’s my real wish, to be alive,” said Max.

Currently, there are 25 kids in the our area that are patiently waiting for their wish to be granted, just like Max.

