Near triple digit heat expected by next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A very hot pattern appears to be ahead for the ArkLaTex starting by the end of the weekend and continuing throughout next week. The next couple of days will bring a chance of some more rain, but after that mostly dry weather appears to be on the way.

For the rest of today we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the ArkLaTex. Rain will be coming to an end across southwest Arkansas. Temperatures will range from the 70s and 80s north to 90s south.

Dry and quiet weather is expected this evening and heading through the overnight hours. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 70s by Thursday morning.

Another shot at a few showers and storms is back on Thursday. Instead of being confined only the I-30 corridor like the last couple of days, rain will be possible just about anywhere in the ArkLaTex. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind and hail are possible. The chance of rain is around 30%. Outside of any showers and storms we’ll be hot and humid again in most spots. Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the north to mid to upper 90s around and south of I-20.

Friday may bring our last chance of rain for the near future. Only isolated coverage is expected, but a few showers or storms are possible. Otherwise expect to see another hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.

The heat is expected to build even more over the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold across the middle and eastern U.S. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 90s. By Sunday we’ll be climbing to near 100. We’ll stay humid, but likely dry for the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Next week is looking mostly sunny, very hot and continued humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s much of the week. With the humidity it could feel dangerously hot around 105 or higher. Heat Advisories could be issued for the area if the current forecast holds.

Start thinking about heat safety. In this type of weather don’t overexert yourself while outside. Take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. And don’t forget the pets...they need protection from the heat too.

