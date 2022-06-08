Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Multiple wrecks reported on I-30 in Caddo Valley area; fatalities confirmed

Fatalities have been reported as part of multiple pileups on I-30 in Clark County, Ark.
Fatalities have been reported as part of multiple pileups on I-30 in Clark County, Ark.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO VALLEY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is working numerous crashes on I-30 that are part of a major pileup.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, troopers in Caddo Valley in Clark County are investigating the crash scene on I-30 involving as many as three separate pileups. Troopers say at least a dozen vehicles were involved and there are confirmed fatalities.

Troopers go on to say they have not been able to account for everyone potentially involved in the incident. One of the crashes also reportedly involved a fire.

Westbound traffic on I-30 is being diverted off, ASP says. Drivers should click here for updated routes they can use to avoid the wrecks.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
15-year-old dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
Coroner names victim in Jamison Street fatal shooting
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
In 2021, there were more than 1,500 traffic-related fatalities in Texas, officials with TxDOT...
TxDOT launches ‘Operation Slowdown’ campaign to save lives
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The Cotton Valley Police Department and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the...
Cotton Valley man arrested in alleged road rage incident that led to crash