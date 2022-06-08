Multiple wrecks reported on I-30 in Caddo Valley area; fatalities confirmed

CADDO VALLEY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas State Police is working numerous crashes on I-30 that are part of a major pileup.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, troopers in Caddo Valley in Clark County are investigating the crash scene on I-30 involving as many as three separate pileups. Troopers say at least a dozen vehicles were involved and there are confirmed fatalities.

Troopers go on to say they have not been able to account for everyone potentially involved in the incident. One of the crashes also reportedly involved a fire.

Westbound traffic on I-30 is being diverted off, ASP says. Drivers should click here for updated routes they can use to avoid the wrecks.

