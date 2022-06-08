More isolated storms and scorching heat Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking yet more scorching heat combined with the chances for showers and storms for the I-30 corridor much like we saw yesterday. Due to the potential for rain we should see more significant variation in high temperatures depending on whether or not you see rain or storms. This is a trend we will likely see continue through Friday as some see scorching temperatures while others do get temporary heat relief from Mother Nature. As we head through the weekend the rain chances will drop and we will truly see the intense heat take over with ‘feels-like’ temperatures around 110 possible Sunday with actual air temperatures potentially reaching 100 early next week.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex as we get to the weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning what you’ll need will depend on where you live in the ArkLaTex. For those who live along and north of I-30 it will probably be a good idea to grab an umbrella heading out the door as we are expecting more scattered showers and storms later on this morning and into the afternoon. There will again be the potential for some stronger storms with the biggest concern being for gusty winds and small hail. Farther south the story will once again be very toasty temperatures with highs that will again be pushing into the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures moving over 100 this afternoon.

Heading through the rest of the week we are generally tracking more of the same with perhaps the focus of the showers and storms shifting to the northeast part of the viewing area with Arkansas seeing the lion share of the scattered storms. As you head farther south and west the intense heat becomes the bigger story with consistent highs in the mid-90s. Factoring in the humidity and we will see more triple digit ‘feels-like’ temperatures.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are expecting the heat and humidity only get more intense for the region. High temperatures will continue to be scorching over the weekend with highs in mid-90s but even higher humidity could push ‘feels-like’ temperatures to roughly 110 Sunday afternoon. This will make for potentially dangerous conditions to be outside in the sunshine. Looking ahead to early next week it would not shock me if we do get our first triple digit high of 2022 thanks to the large ridge dominating the central portion of the US.

So if you are lucky enough to see some showers and storms today, ENOUGH IT! Have a great Wednesday!

