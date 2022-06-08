Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

More isolated storms and scorching heat Wednesday

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking yet more scorching heat combined with the chances for showers and storms for the I-30 corridor much like we saw yesterday. Due to the potential for rain we should see more significant variation in high temperatures depending on whether or not you see rain or storms. This is a trend we will likely see continue through Friday as some see scorching temperatures while others do get temporary heat relief from Mother Nature. As we head through the weekend the rain chances will drop and we will truly see the intense heat take over with ‘feels-like’ temperatures around 110 possible Sunday with actual air temperatures potentially reaching 100 early next week.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex as we get to the weekend.
We are tracking intense heat and humidity ahead for the ArkLaTex as we get to the weekend.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning what you’ll need will depend on where you live in the ArkLaTex. For those who live along and north of I-30 it will probably be a good idea to grab an umbrella heading out the door as we are expecting more scattered showers and storms later on this morning and into the afternoon. There will again be the potential for some stronger storms with the biggest concern being for gusty winds and small hail. Farther south the story will once again be very toasty temperatures with highs that will again be pushing into the low to mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures moving over 100 this afternoon.

Heading through the rest of the week we are generally tracking more of the same with perhaps the focus of the showers and storms shifting to the northeast part of the viewing area with Arkansas seeing the lion share of the scattered storms. As you head farther south and west the intense heat becomes the bigger story with consistent highs in the mid-90s. Factoring in the humidity and we will see more triple digit ‘feels-like’ temperatures.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are expecting the heat and humidity only get more intense for the region. High temperatures will continue to be scorching over the weekend with highs in mid-90s but even higher humidity could push ‘feels-like’ temperatures to roughly 110 Sunday afternoon. This will make for potentially dangerous conditions to be outside in the sunshine. Looking ahead to early next week it would not shock me if we do get our first triple digit high of 2022 thanks to the large ridge dominating the central portion of the US.

So if you are lucky enough to see some showers and storms today, ENOUGH IT! Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
15-year-old dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting incident on Jamison Street
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

Not everyone will see rain but it will not help much with the heat anyway
Limited showers Wednesday with more blazing heat
Not everyone will see rain but it will not help much with the heat anyway
Couple Wednesday showers with lots of heat
We are tracking intense heat and humidity that we will be battling across the ArkLaTex again...
Scattered storms for some, intense heat for most
While the northern part of our viewing area will have the chance for showers and storms the...
Hot and humid weather with limited storm chances