Molecular imaging center opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A state-of-the-art molecular imaging center has opened in Shreveport.

The Center for Molecular Imaging Therapy combines research and patient care under one roof. The 23,000 square-foot facility has PET imaging. It was used in the early diagnosis and evaluation of diseases like cancer, dementia and cardiac diseases.

The State of the Louisiana, Building Our Region’s Future and other groups played a part in the project.

”We have resources and procedures available to residents and citizens that are really only in the to end medical academic healthcare places in the country. A lot of our patients will no longer have to travel to high end facilities like MD Anderson or in the northeast,” said Stephen Lokitzm director of imaging sciences.

The center cost just under $20 million to build.

