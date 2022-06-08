Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Juneteenth Festivities for 2022

Lots of celebrations are planned for the holiday all month long
Events in the Ark-La-Tex for Juneteenth
Events in the Ark-La-Tex for Juneteenth(Steve Anderson)
By Robert Streeter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

JUNE 10-12

1st Annual Zwolle Juneteenth Festival

This three day event starts on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 5:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Bring your lawn chairs for all of the music and fun. Find the lineups and admission fees for the weekend on Facebook.

Location - Zwolle Festival Grounds, 1100 S. Main St.

JUNE 11

Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade & Commemorative Celebration

10:00am - 5:00pm

A parade rolls at 10:00am followed by a free celebration to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Location - AB Palmer SPAR, 547 East 79th St., Shreveport

JUNE 17 - 18

“We Are One”

On Friday, check out the Michelson Art Museum free art instruction for kids 6-11 at the Carver Center at 10:00am. A fashion show takes place Memorial City Hall at 6:30pm. Saturday’s events start with a commemorative program at Wiley College at 10:00am followed by a parade and festivities. Click here for the full schedule.

Location - GW Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St., Marshall, Tex

JUNE 17-19

Let the Good Times Roll Festival

Three days of big names in high energy music, performances and speakers. Friday starts at 4:00pm with a parade. Saturday hours are 8:00am-Midnight. Sunday hours are from 4:00pm-Midnight. See the lineup and more here.

Location - Festival Plaza, Shreveport

Juneteenth Celebration

Watch the parade in downtown and party at the Bridging the Gap Block Party at Ira Clark Park starting at 6:00pm on June 17. Peace and Jammin at Carnes Park follows on Saturday from 11:00am-9:00pm. Check out the Juneteenth Car Show on Sunday at 3:00pm. See more on their Facebook page.

Location - Camden, Ark

JUNE 17

North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade

5:30pm - 7:00pm

The inaugural parade rolls through downtown. Bring family, cameras, chairs and most of all, your love. For more info, click here.

Location - Downtown Shreveport

JUNE 18

Juneteenth Black Empowerment Expo

9:00am

Black owned businesses are coming together in the park to celebrate. Plus music, food and a kids play area. Follow the event on Facebook.

Location - Bumble Bee Park, 605 Main St., Gladewater, Tex

Juneteenth Mini Camp

10:00 am - 11:30am

Kids from ages 4-8 can learn all about the holiday with books, games, dance and craft making. For info, click here.

Location - Daytime Playtime-Literary Classes, 8870 Youree Dr, Shreveport

New Boston Juneteenth

10:00am - 6:00pm

Come watch a parade and enjoy the arts and crafts show, vendors and a quilt raffle. For more info, click here.

Location - New Boston Trailhead Park

The Black Heritage Festival & Juneteenth Celebration

11:00am

Music, vendors, food trucks, bingo and kids activities. Follow the event on Facebook.

Location - Old Many High School, 830 Highland Ave., Many, La

Juneteenth Celebration

Noon - 5:00pm

This family friendly event celebrates the holiday with food and drink. Kids can participate in a talent show. Follow the event on Facebook.

Location - Lakeside in Stamps, Ark

“We Celebrate June” for Juneteenth

Noon - 8:00pm

The Arts Alliance, LLC plans to have vendors on food trucks to celebrate after the parade. Check out the event on Facebook.

Location - Marshall, Tex

‘art-ish: Black Art Show

Noon - 10:00pm

Art, apparel, photography, food trucks and more at this all black art show. For more info, click here.

Location - The Lot Downtown, 400 Crockett St., Shreveport

Juneteenth: The Beginning of a New Freedom

2:00pm

Dr. Michael Snowden shares his thoughts on why Juneteenth is an important American event. Also hear his ideas to effectively commemorate the day. Click here for more info.

Location - Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front St., Natchitoches, La

Keeping History Alive: Juneteenth Celebration

3:00pm - 9:00pm

Lots of fun including political speakers, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, parade of professionals and more! Come have some fun. Find out all of the details here.

Location - Front Street, Downtown Texarkana

JUNE 24-26

Mansfield Civic Group 9th Annual Juneteenth

Three days of Hip-Hop, Blues, Zydeco and Gospel. View information on this weekend event here.

Location - Downtown Square, Mansfield, La

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of June 6, 2022, at...
15-year-old dead, another seriously hurt in shootout at Jewella & W 70th
Police in Marshall, Texas investigate a shooting on June 6, 2022 at Citi Trends that sent two...
2 shot in Citi Trends; suspect identified
SPD received reports of a shooting on Jamison Street.
Coroner names victim in Jamison Street fatal shooting
TTPD: Mowers discover body in tall grass
Two time capsules — one made of copper, the other of galvanized steel — were found in the...
2 time capsules found as Caddo’s Confederate monument is being removed