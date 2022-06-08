Juneteenth Festivities for 2022
Lots of celebrations are planned for the holiday all month long
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -
JUNE 10-12
1st Annual Zwolle Juneteenth Festival
This three day event starts on Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 5:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. Bring your lawn chairs for all of the music and fun. Find the lineups and admission fees for the weekend on Facebook.
Location - Zwolle Festival Grounds, 1100 S. Main St.
JUNE 11
Cedar Grove Pre-Juneteenth Parade & Commemorative Celebration
10:00am - 5:00pm
A parade rolls at 10:00am followed by a free celebration to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Location - AB Palmer SPAR, 547 East 79th St., Shreveport
JUNE 17 - 18
“We Are One”
On Friday, check out the Michelson Art Museum free art instruction for kids 6-11 at the Carver Center at 10:00am. A fashion show takes place Memorial City Hall at 6:30pm. Saturday’s events start with a commemorative program at Wiley College at 10:00am followed by a parade and festivities. Click here for the full schedule.
Location - GW Carver Community Center, 2302 Holland St., Marshall, Tex
JUNE 17-19
Let the Good Times Roll Festival
Three days of big names in high energy music, performances and speakers. Friday starts at 4:00pm with a parade. Saturday hours are 8:00am-Midnight. Sunday hours are from 4:00pm-Midnight. See the lineup and more here.
Location - Festival Plaza, Shreveport
Juneteenth Celebration
Watch the parade in downtown and party at the Bridging the Gap Block Party at Ira Clark Park starting at 6:00pm on June 17. Peace and Jammin at Carnes Park follows on Saturday from 11:00am-9:00pm. Check out the Juneteenth Car Show on Sunday at 3:00pm. See more on their Facebook page.
Location - Camden, Ark
JUNE 17
North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade
5:30pm - 7:00pm
The inaugural parade rolls through downtown. Bring family, cameras, chairs and most of all, your love. For more info, click here.
Location - Downtown Shreveport
JUNE 18
Juneteenth Black Empowerment Expo
9:00am
Black owned businesses are coming together in the park to celebrate. Plus music, food and a kids play area. Follow the event on Facebook.
Location - Bumble Bee Park, 605 Main St., Gladewater, Tex
Juneteenth Mini Camp
10:00 am - 11:30am
Kids from ages 4-8 can learn all about the holiday with books, games, dance and craft making. For info, click here.
Location - Daytime Playtime-Literary Classes, 8870 Youree Dr, Shreveport
New Boston Juneteenth
10:00am - 6:00pm
Come watch a parade and enjoy the arts and crafts show, vendors and a quilt raffle. For more info, click here.
Location - New Boston Trailhead Park
The Black Heritage Festival & Juneteenth Celebration
11:00am
Music, vendors, food trucks, bingo and kids activities. Follow the event on Facebook.
Location - Old Many High School, 830 Highland Ave., Many, La
Juneteenth Celebration
Noon - 5:00pm
This family friendly event celebrates the holiday with food and drink. Kids can participate in a talent show. Follow the event on Facebook.
Location - Lakeside in Stamps, Ark
“We Celebrate June” for Juneteenth
Noon - 8:00pm
The Arts Alliance, LLC plans to have vendors on food trucks to celebrate after the parade. Check out the event on Facebook.
Location - Marshall, Tex
‘art-ish: Black Art Show
Noon - 10:00pm
Art, apparel, photography, food trucks and more at this all black art show. For more info, click here.
Location - The Lot Downtown, 400 Crockett St., Shreveport
Juneteenth: The Beginning of a New Freedom
2:00pm
Dr. Michael Snowden shares his thoughts on why Juneteenth is an important American event. Also hear his ideas to effectively commemorate the day. Click here for more info.
Location - Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front St., Natchitoches, La
Keeping History Alive: Juneteenth Celebration
3:00pm - 9:00pm
Lots of fun including political speakers, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, parade of professionals and more! Come have some fun. Find out all of the details here.
Location - Front Street, Downtown Texarkana
JUNE 24-26
Mansfield Civic Group 9th Annual Juneteenth
Three days of Hip-Hop, Blues, Zydeco and Gospel. View information on this weekend event here.
Location - Downtown Square, Mansfield, La
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.