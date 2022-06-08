Basketball fundraiser to be held in honor of Ron Hongo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community is coming together after an 18-year-old drowned near the Toledo Bend Dam while swimming with friends.

Autoplay Caption

Ron Hongo had just graduated from Florien High School. Principal Eddie Jones said Ron always had a smile on his face and that other kids gravitated to him because of the way he treated others.

Jones also coached basketball at the school at one time and said “Lil Ron” improved every year he was on the. He said their small community is taking Ron’s death hard, especially the friends that were with him that day.

A basketball tournament fundraiser will take place on Sunday June, 12 at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. It will be $50 per team for 3-on-3 and $75 per team for 5-on-5.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.